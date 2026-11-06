Kigali Universe Reinvents Movie Night with a Mix of Cinema and Arcade Gaming

KIGALI – Going out to watch a movie is increasingly becoming about more than what happens on the screen. At Kigali Universe, organizers are combining cinema and arcade gaming to turn an ordinary movie outing into a more interactive social experience.

The concept, known as Flick Movie Night and presented by FrameLAB, brings together two popular forms of entertainment, giving audiences an opportunity to enjoy arcade games, interact with friends and watch a film during the same outing.

The initiative offers a different approach to leisure in Kigali, where entertainment venues are exploring ways to attract audiences through experiences that encourage participation rather than simply offering something to watch.

Previous editions have generated considerable enthusiasm, with audiences immersed in the activities, sharing the excitement of gaming and enjoying the screenings.

Prince Ishimwe, Head of Arcade at Kigali Universe, says the idea behind the arrangement is to make movie-going a more complete experience by incorporating activities that allow visitors to engage with one another before the screening.

“We wanted to create an experience where people do not simply come in, watch a movie and leave. By bringing cinema and arcade gaming together, we give them an opportunity to enjoy different activities, interact with friends and make an entire evening out of their visit,” Ishimwe said.

Two days a week, visitors have time to enjoy the arcade facilities before the film begins. Activities start at 5pm, while the movie screening is scheduled for 6:30pm, allowing guests to spend time gaming and socializing before settling down to watch the film.

Packages for Different Budgets and Preferences

To accommodate different interests and budgets, organizers have introduced several ticket packages for individuals and those attending in pairs. The options range from movie-only tickets to combined packages that include both cinema and arcade gaming.

Early-bird offers start at Rwf5,000 for an individual and Rwf8,000 for two people. Visitors who want to include arcade games in the early-bird offer can pay Rwf9,500 for an individual package or Rwf12,500 for a pair.

For those interested only in the movie screening, the standard movie packages cost Rwf6,000 for one person and Rwf10,000 for two people.

Visitors seeking both activities can also choose the movie and arcade gaming package, priced at Rwf12,000 for an individual and Rwf15,000 for two people.

“We have deliberately created different options because people come with different interests and expectations. Some may primarily want to watch the movie, while others would like to enjoy the gaming activities as well. We want visitors to have the flexibility to choose what works for them,” Ishimwe explains.

Making Movie Outings More Interactive

The concept also speaks to a wider shift in the entertainment industry. With films increasingly accessible through digital streaming platforms, physical entertainment venues face the challenge of offering experiences that audiences cannot easily replicate at home.

Social interaction, shared activities and the atmosphere of being part of an audience are becoming important elements of that experience.

Combining cinema with gaming offers one way of making an evening out more engaging, particularly for groups of friends and people seeking alternatives to conventional leisure activities.

At Kigali Universe, Flick Movie Night provides an opportunity to build on its entertainment offering while creating a recurring meeting point for film and gaming enthusiasts.

The program takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at Kigali Universe, with activities beginning at 5pm and movie screenings at 6:30pm. Visitors can purchase their tickets by dialing *669*60#.

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