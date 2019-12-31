Fally Ipupa Cancels New Year Show As Kigali City Promises Fireworks

At around 9:41pm on Monday, the unthinkable happened! Congolese singer, songwriter and dancer Fally Ipupa announced at the last minute that he would no longer be performing in Kigali on the New Year Countdown show which was slated for December 31 at Kigali Convention Centre.

The ‘Bad boy’ singer through Twitter announced that the shows in Kigali, Bujumbura and Goma would not take place as planned, apologizing for the inconveniences caused, adding that new date will be communicated, without giving reasons.

“To all my fans in Kigali, Bujumbura and Goma, it is with great regret that I would like to announce that I will not be able to travel for all my previously announced concerts. New dates to be announced soon! Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” the singer posted on Twitter.

His announcement was followed by another one by Rwanda Events, the organisers of the Kigali New Year Countdown concert whose tickets had nearly sold out.

“Rwanda Events announces with regret that Fally Ipupa will be unable to perform during the Kigali New Year Countdown Concert on 31 December 2019 as previously planned,”

“Mr Ipupa’s Management Team informed that he was hospitalised in Abidjan at 3pm this afternoon. He communicated that he is committed to performing in Kigali at a later date, the details of which will be shared at the soonest opportunity,” Rwanda Events said.

The event organisers said the tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled show but those who want to be refunded have the option to get their money back.

In a notice of postponement, Radisson Blu Kigali announced that the refund of tickets purchased will start on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Kigali Convention Centre, urging those who bought tickets to call 0785800000 for more support while apologizing for the inconveniences caused.

The announcements were met by backlash on social media, with some accusing the singer of being in the habit of cancelling shows abruptly, the latest being the show in Kampala which was slated for December 13, 2019 but was called off after the singer reportedly missed his flight.

Not all is gloom

Despite the Congolese maestro being a no show, several other activities are planned around the city to end the decade with a bang while ushering in the New Year in style.

City of Kigali announced on Monday evening that fireworks are planned in several locations around the city to blast in the New Year on the night of December 31 going into January 1, 2020.

The locations will be Kimihurura at Kigali Convention Centre, Remera at Amahoro National Stadium, Bumbogo Hill in Gasabo district and Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge district.

The announcement signed by the City Mayor Pudence Rubingisa urges residents of the city to keep calm when the fireworks go off at exactly midnight. It has become a tradition for Kigali to usher in the New Year with fireworks over the last three years.

Elsewhere, Rock Events has organised the ROC NYE party which will take place at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, featuring top international and Rwandan DJs including DJ Sparks from UK, DJ Ommy Crazy from Tanzania, DJs Miller and Marnaud from Rwanda and many more.

Similarly, Hotel Villa Portofino will host the 2020 Log In Party featuring top DJs in the country. About 15 DJs are lined up to take revellers through the New Year.