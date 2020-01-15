Alyn Sano is Rwanda’s Future Diva, Claims Edouce Softman

Edouce Irabizi – RnB sensational famous on stage as Softman, has applauded the upcoming songstress Alyn Sano’s vocal abilities and assured the public that she is Rwanda’s future diva.

The Magic hit maker poured his heart out live at KT Radio when he was asked to name one of the best and promising female upcoming musicians.

“Our music industry is growing day by day and it breeds genius artists, but am telling you with my 9 years’ experience in music arena, that Alyn Sano is a promising diva not only in Rwanda but also across the African continent given her vocal abilities,” Irabizi confessed.

Alyn Sano is a steady upcoming artist who has managed to win hearts of soft music lovers including legendary South African music queen Yvonne Chaka Chaka who promised her a collabo when she last performed live in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

She boasts of songs like For Us, None, Naremewe wowe and We the best featuring Yvan Buravani.

Female new entrants in the music arena currently battling for dominance include Marina, Queen Cha, Candy, Tony, Clarisse and Grolia Bugie; France and Alyn Sano.

The Ntafatika singer Irabizi surfaced on the music scene in 2013, and since then, he has managed to release several hit songs such as Leya, My love, Nakumpenda and many more with fellow artists.

The singer also dropped a new love audio dubbed Ni wowe Wajye which talks about a true love story of his friends who had feelings for each other but couldn’t put it into physical.

Edouce also plans to launch a second album this year that will feature 10 songs with both audio and video late this year.