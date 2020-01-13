My Music Career Can’t Stop Amalon’s Project – Deejay Pius

K1 Entertainment boss Pius Rukabuza a.k.a Deejay Pius has defended that his music project does not intend to stop other artists signed under his company.

This comes following speculations that upcoming artist Amalon won’t make it on top while still under 1k entertainment owned by Deejay Pius who is also working hard to expand his music empire.

While appearing at KT Radio, deejay Pius was asked whether his music ambitions won’t affect Amalon’s projects in-terms of promotion and distribution of music.

“I don’t know why people think being a proprietor of 1K entertainment and a musician will delay Amalon’s music career. Amalon has his own team contracted to support his music projects on a daily basis as an established artist,” says Pius.

Amalon is one of the promising artist in the industry with strong vocals who has managed to grow a huge fan base through his songs like Byakubaho despite being in music arena for few years.

Under 1k entertainment Amalon has produced hit songs Impanga, Byukuri, Yambi and recently he released a new Single featuring Weseal.

The Ribuyu hit maker also gave an example of Diamond Platnumz as the boss of Wasafi records which houses various artists like Ravyvan doing well on music scene.

The former lead singer of Two 4real crew has been dropping hits, ever since he started a solo career with his maiden song Agatako featuring Uganda’s music genius Chameleon.

Pius has a new song dubbed Sugar featuring Uganda’s B2C which he released a few days ago with both audio and video doing great on local airwaves.

The singer boosts of songs like Nfate Moto, Homba Homboka, Manawe, Yaka, No more, Iwacu and Play it again featuring Radio& Weasel.