RSSB Replaces Health Insurance Membership Card with National ID

Effective February 1, 2020, members of the commonly known as public servants’ health insurance – formerly RAMA provided by the Rwanda Social Security Board(RSSB) will only carry their national ID to get medical services.

A communiqué that was signed by the RSSB boss Richard Tusabe this January 28, 2020 reads that the institution has shared the health insurance information of every member to the National Identification Agency (NIDA) to integrate them in the national ID.

“We would like to inform the members affiliated to RAMA that on top of the existing membership card, they are allowed to present the national identification card to get health services effective February 1, 2020,” the communiqué reads in part.

For the beginning however, RSSB believes that some members would have not been integrated in the national ID system, thus the advice for members to carry both their affiliation card and the ID when they go for medication next time.

At that occasion, RSSB staff placed at the level of a health centre/hospital will help integrate that information.

Affiliates can also use an online portal, online.rssb.rw and follow procedures or can go to the nearest RSSB office to get a help.

“We would therefore like to let you know that effective July 1,2020, the national ID will replace the affiliate card for members who have majority age to acquired national ID-from age 16,” reads the communiqué in part.

For further information, affiliates may call 4044.