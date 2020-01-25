Safi’s Trip To Canada: News Has it He Will Stay There

Ex Urban Boyz lead vocalist Safi Niyibikora famous on stage as Madiba is tired of having cold nights alone as he plans to relocate to Canada and stay with wife Judith.

The “My Hero” disclosed the information through his social media platforms where he called upon his fans both in Canada and USA to get ready for energetic shows.

Although he announced shows in North America, many fans believe he is going to stay there with wife because he was chasing travel documents since 2017.

“Its 2020 indeed, my people in Canada and USA get ready because am coming for you,” he posted on instagram.

The Ntimunywa hit maker parted ways with Urban Boys in 2017 sighting need to pursue his solo career and he married in the same year a Rwandan Judith Niyonizera based in Canada.

Speaking on staying with wife in Canada, Safi revealed that of course he will have to meet his wife but not sure about staying there.

“Rwanda is my country and it will remain until I die. Yes my wife stays in Canada and I will have to check on her. It’s been long you know,” says Safi.

Safi recently parted ways with The Mane music label and there’s a rumor going on that he might join Kina music label owned by Clement Ishimwe, husband to his ex-girlfriend Knowless Butera.

The sensational music star boosts of songs like Igifunguzo, My hero, Good morning, Kontwari and many more featuring local and regional musicians like Harmonize.