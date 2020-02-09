First Lady Jeannette Kagame Attends OAFLD Meeting

Rwanda’s First Lady Jeannette Kagame, this morning joined other African First Ladies for the 24th General Assembly Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLD) that will determine the role on women in Africa’s development in the next 43 years.

The GA is taking place between February 9-10 in the sideline of the African Union General Assembly.

Amomg others, Mrs Kagame is expected to address the meeting on how First Ladies can contribute to the Africa agenda 2063, through advocacy for women’s socio economic empowerment.

This year’s OAFLA meeting under the theme: “Gender equality and women empowerment: A pathway to an Africa we want” is expected to build on earlier declaration of the organization.

In an earlier OAFLA meeting held in Kigali last year, the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLD) emphasized education and economic empowerment but also called for more measures on ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) as a challenge for women empowerment and fight against HIV/Aids.

Established in 2002 as the Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLA), the organization engages African First Ladies in activities towards citizen’s development advocating for prevention and treatment of HIVAIDS.

OAFLA has evolved to become an institution that is able to offer a continent-wide leadership in terms of advocacy in the areas of HIV and a broad range of maternal and child health intervention.

OAFLAD seeks to leverage their unique position to advocate for policies that make health services accessible and laws that boost women and youth empowerment.

First Ladies of Africa reinforce favorable policies and programs through advocacy, resource mobilization and developments of partnership with all stakeholders at all levels and engage in various community-level activities to sensitize community and create awareness on health risks and policies.