Nigeria’s Joeboy Promises an Energetic Show to Kigali Fans

Afrobeat sensational Joeboy, real names Joseph Ankifewa Donus is already in country ahead of his Kigali Jazz Junction show slated to take place on Friday 28th at camp Kigali.

The “Beginning” hit maker landed in town last night and was ushered by showbiz fraternity where he promised to make history in Rwanda musically.

“It’s my first time to perform in Rwanda and I am more than ready to give them unforgettable show. I have been hearing lots of good things about Rwanda and no doubt I am already feeling at home,” says Joeboy.

Jazz Junction is famous for putting smiles on faces of music lovers every end of the month and always it gives them chance to choose their favorite musician through voting via twitter.

Three musicians Innos B (DRC), Stella Mwangi (Kenya) and Joeboy from Nigeria were put on display for partygoers to choose who to entertain them through voting via twitter and Joeboy won.

The “Baby” hit maker will share the stage with Rwanda’s upcoming steady artist Davis D famous for hit song “Dede” alongside live music band.

Joeboy was discovered by Ghanaian sensational singer Mr. Eazi through Empawa Africa Program, he launched in November last year with the aim of empowering 100 African Musicians.

Joeboy was the first recipient of Mr. Eazi’s $300,000 Empawa100 fund, He is the initiatives’ most visible star, nabbing over 21 million views on the visuals for “Baby”.

Through Jazz Junction, Rwandans have enjoyed live music from music icons like M’bilia Bel and many more.

Joeboy’s hit songs like Beginning, Don’t call me back, All for you and Baby are regularly played in local hangouts.

Joeboy is one of the new hot artists in Nigeria. Recently BBC named him as one of the upcoming artiste on African continent to top music scene in 2020.