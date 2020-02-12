When Kenya Is Grieving, It Goes As far As Our Country – Kagame

President Paul Kagame has told the people of Kenya that whatever happens to them, good or bad, it also affects Rwanda.

The president on Tuesday, February 11,2020 was speaking at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi where he joined President Kenyatta and Heads of State of Djibouti, Saharawi, South Sudan, Uganda and the President of Ethiopia for the State Funeral Service of the late President Moi.

President Kagame who was from the 33rd African Union ordinary summit in Ethiopia said; “We are here indeed based upon the friendship between the people of Kenya and the people of Rwanda and between the leadership teams of both countries to condole with you President, the family of late Daniel Arap Moi, and the people of Kenya.”

Kagame further expressed the affinities between people of both Rwanda and Kenya.

“When the people of Kenya are grieving, it goes as far as our country and our people join you in the grieving. And if Kenyans succeed and make progress we also share in that,” he said.

“We will continue to be with you as we all remember this gallant leader, one of the gallant leaders of this great country of Kenya, and May God accord him eternal peace.”

Thousands of Kenyans flocked Nyayo stadium in the capital Nairobi for the funeral service that was characterized by military honours including 19 gun-salutes.

Late Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi was Kenyan second president after Jomo Kenyatta from 1978 to 2002.

He died on February 4th aged 95 years.