Rwanda Confirms 1 New Covid-19 Case, 4 Recoveries

The cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to 144 people on Saturday when the country registered one new case from 712 tests.

Moreover, other 4 people recovered today, to bring the number of total recoveries to 69 people. This reduced the number of active cases to 75 patients compared to 78 on Friday.

“All active cases are in isolation in stable condition,” writes the Ministry of health, also reiterating hygiene measures of washing hands and staying at home to prevent more spread of the pandemic.

On Friday, April 17, the government extended the lockdown to April 30, while it was supposed to be lifted on April 19.

The Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije explained at National television that the intention is to ensure that COVID-19 is contained.

To this effect, the Minister also requested the general public to wear the face mask, “be it at home and most importantly when they go out for essential services that are allowed.”

The Minister said factories will start producing the face mask massively because “the mask has proven to be effective in fighting Covid-19.”

None disagrees with this fact in Rwanda, but, apparently, the best practice in face mask use still needs to be improved.

On Saturday, Covid-19 had affected 2,313,897 people and killed 159,033 including, of which 38,244 from United States of America, the biggest victim, followed by Italy, 38,244 deaths as of Saturday.