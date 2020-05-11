Watch Me After COVID-19 – Jolis Peace to Fans

R&B artist Peace Jolis vows to give much more attention to his music career than ever before in the wake of COVID-19.

The singer and actor finally admitted that he hasn’t been giving much of his attention to music, although he has been releasing some hits.

“The lockdown gave enough time to rethink my music career and I realized that I wasn’t giving it enough attention. I am assuring you, this time my fans will be dancing to more of my tunes than ever,”says Jolis Peace

Jolis Peace’s new song dubbed Stay at home, save lives is one of many upcoming music projects the singer has been creating in this lockdown.

Born Jolis Peace 26 years ago, he is a musician and actor with Mashirika performing arts.

Jolis’ music is inspired by everyday life and love. His vocals have over the years been honed by experience and age to release songs like Turajyanye, Turi Beza, and A Zero.

In 2013, Jolis made it to the Tusker Project Fame Season 6, a music competition that he credits for exposure, confidence and experience.

Jolis also says that the show exposed him to live performances which he says usually requires time and skill.