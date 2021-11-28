Confederation Cup Playoffs: APR Battle to Goalless Draw with RS Berkane 

APR FC and RS BErkane fought out to a goalless draw in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday at Kigali Stadium.

The Moroccan-side clearly went out looking to earn a clean sheet and spurned good opportunities in the first half.

At the other end, APR’s best of the match fell to Bizimana Yannick who shot wide when through on goal in the 41st minute

APR seemed to have the upper hand in the second half but could not generate real chances

RS Berkane were reduced to 10 men when Hamza Regragui was sent off for a foul on Yves Mugunga. The visitors promptly sat back, leaving APR with little space to carve out chances in a bid to ensure they don’t suffer a first leg defeat

Keddy Nsanzimfura’s 85th effort was tipped was tipped over by the Moroccan goalkeeper Amine El Ouaad as both teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

The result sets up an intriguing second leg on Sunday December 5 at Stade Municipal de Berkane with APR needing a win to advance to the CAF Confederation group stage for the first time.