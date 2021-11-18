Miss Rwanda 2021 On Mission To Represent Country In Miss World

Miss Rwanda 2021 Ingabire Grace will be the flag-bearer of Rwanda in Miss World – Puerto Rico scheduled to take place in December.

On Thursday, Edouard Bamporiki, the Minister of State in charge of Culture in Ministry of Youth and Culture received the beauty queen and reminded her of the Rwandan values that she is meant to promote in the first place.

Bamporiki told Miss Ingabire to “carry Rwanda at heart and to present Rwanda to the world and in the end, to bring victory.”

The Minister of State further requested Rwandans to “accompany Miss Ingabire with kind words because her achievements will be country’s achievement.”

“I feel really supported by my country. Not going alone,” said Miss Ingabire upon receiving the national flag.