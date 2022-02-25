Cycling: Ukrainian Budiak Anatoli Wins Tour of Rwanda’s Stage

Ukrainian Budiak Anatoli from Terenganu Polygon Cycling Team has won stage 6 of Tour du Rwanda after covering the 152.0km Musanze-Kigali route in 03h35’21”.

Jersey wearer Tesfazion Natnael came second after clocking same time while Rwanda’s Manizabayo Eric came one second after the duo.

Natnael is yellow jersey wearer while today’s stage winner comes 6 seconds after him in general classification. The competitive stage has now made it impossible for anyone to predict whom the race winner will be.

Manizabayo Eric is the only Rwandan to have featured in top ten of general classification, nearly 2.15 minutes behind yellow jersey wearer.

On Saturday, riders will cover the 152.6km Kigali (Nyamirambo) > Kigali (Mont Kigali) stage.