Tour du Rwanda: French Riders Bounce Back on Stage 7

French riders have bounced back at the head of Tour du Rwanda, the UCI 2.1 category cycling tournament on its stage 7 in Rwanda.

Despite having registered no name in the top ten of the general classification, the name of French riders who are among the favorite riders was again mentioned today as Alan Boileau from B&B HOTELS – KTM won the stage.

Alan clocked 03H41’20” in the 152.6 km Kigali(Nyamirambo)-Kigali(Mount Kigali) stage which brought him the crown as winner of his 4th stage in Tour du Rwanda.

With this record, he joined the Club of 4 which includes Mekseb Debesay, Nsengimana J. Bosco, Azzedine Lagab and Reijnen Kiel.

On today’s stage, Israeli GOLDSTEIN OMER from ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH came three seconds behind stage winner, while MARCHAND GIANNI came some 8 seconds later.

French rider OURSELIN PAUL from Total Energies came of fourth position after score of seconds.

Rwanda’s Manizabayo Eric featured on the stage’s top 10 riders, and general classification.

TESFAZION NATNAEL has kept the yellow jersey.

The last stage tomorrow will consist of 75.3km Kigali (Canal Olympia) – Kigali (Canal Olympia).