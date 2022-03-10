FERWAFA Won’t Renew National Team Coach Mashami’s Contract

National Team Coach Vincent Mashami will not have his contract renewed after the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) informed him that his tenure with Amavubi will end with his current contract.

In a letter addressed to Mashami, signed by the Secretary General, Henry Brulart, the football federation said that

“FERWAFA Would like to inform the General Public that the contract of the Senior men’s National Team Head Coach Mr. Mashami Vincent will not be renewed following the expiry of its Duration on 02/03/2022. The new Head coach recruitment process will be communicated in due course,”

“We take this opportunity to thank Mr. Mashami Vincent for his achievement during his tenure and wish him well for his future endeavors in his career as a Football coach.” the Football association tweeted.

In a letter dated 10/03/2022, FERWAFA informs Mashami to look for his next job.

“In reference to your employment contract dated 03/03/2021 between yourself and FERWAFA in regards to being employed as the Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach, which has ended on 02/03/2022 as defined in it,”

“I am writing to inform you that your employment contract will not be renewed. Hence, you are at liberty to seek for your next employment,” the letter reads in part.

Mashami, 39, had his contract renewed last year, for one year, after a considerably commendable performance by the national team at the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) in Cameroon. He has been the head coach of Amavubi since August 2018.