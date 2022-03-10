Bruce Melodie Spices His Way Up to Conquer East African Music Market

Itahiwacu Bruce better known on stage as Bruce Melodie who first broke on the mainstream back in 2012, with hit songs like Uzandabure seeks to penetrate East African music arena.

Melodie’s only way to go to this is to hit the road to face the industry in person.

The multiple award winner grabbed his back today Thursday and flew to Nairobi, Kenya, for a media tour which will last for 6 days with the aim to introduce himself face to face to the media fraternity in that country.

The Saa Moya hitmaker ventured into expanding his music spheres by recording songs with various artists in the region like Sawa Sawa featuring Kenya’s Khaligrapher Jones, Totally with Tanzania’s Harmonize and Uganda’s BET award winner Eddy Kenzo whom they have a collabo in a pipeline.

Recording with fellow regional musicians was the first step and through his well-established manager Mr. Lee, the media fraternity was the next step to go through to penetrate the industry.

According to the schedule, the singer will have live interviews with 8 media houses including Boomplay, Trace Tv& Radio, K24 Tv, NTV Lit 360, Nation FM, Kiss Fm, KTN News Breakfast show and Media Max Group from 10th-15TH March.

The strategy of media tour is well thought after and it will definitely catapult him into higher levels of his expectations.

In an interview after celebrating 10 years in the music industry, the singer revealed that talent only is not enough for an artist to thrive in today’s tough competitive world of music, but one needs to knock on different doors to further his or her products to next level.

Bruce Melodie flew to Kenya when his fellow artiste Yvan Buravan was returning from there also for promotion purposes.