Mercedez Benz Kigali Fashion Week Is Back

Operating in 15 countries on the continent, Mercedes Benz Fashion week is the second one featuring Rwandan designers at home. With COVID-19 the show didn’t take place last year 2021.

Talking to the press Gideon Raji from Global Ovations Creator and Executive producer of Mercedes-Benz fashion week Accra Ghana, says it’s an opportunity to change Africa’s fashion narrative.

“There is a narrative that Africa is poor. With this kind of fashion event we want to change that, working with luxury brands like Mercedes Benz to uplift our brands and change that narrative,” said Raji.

Ndayishimiye Daniel the organizer says the fashion week is not only about luxury because it will give a platform to upcoming artists.

“We of cause want to attract a big audience but also give a platform Rwandan upcoming designers. We will have an evening for them to showcase,” Ndayishimiye said.

The fashion week will host different events with fashion summit Tuesday May 17, and will include music meets fashion on Thursday May 19 with local brands like KA Couture, Boldy Bonza, Delphinez among others.

A gala night is scheduled on Friday 20 before a grande finale on Saturday, May 21.

Some of the international designers that are expected hail from Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and USA.