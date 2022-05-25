Miss Rwanda 2017 Iradukunda Released

Kicukiro Primary Court on Wednesday granted bail Miss Rwanda 2017, Elsa Iradukunda, who is facing charges which include influencing assistants in judicial organs, giving false testimony as well as forgery, and use of forged documents.

The court, which heard the case in camera, on Wednesday pronounced itself on the case which is linked to the trial of Dieudonne Ishimwe, the founder of Rwanda Inspiration Back up, which prior to his arrest had the license to organise the Miss Rwanda pageant, ordering that she is released on bail.

Iradukunda, who was arrested on May 9, on allegations of forgery and tempering with investigation after she reportedly worked with a private notary to gather affidavits to exonerate Ishimwe, who is facing a number of charges, including soliciting sexual favours and sexual harassment.

Last week, the same court denied Ishimwe bail. His case is also heard in camera. While enjoy her bail, Iradukunda is expected to continue cooperating with judicial processes.