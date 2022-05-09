Miss Rwanda Beauty Pageant  Suspended

The Ministry of Youth and Culture has suspended Miss Rwanda Competition pending investigation on sexual abuse within the organizers.

“Based on ongoing investigation by Rwanda Investigation Bureau of the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, over alleged sexual abuse of Miss Rwanda contestants, the Ministry of Youth and Culture informs the general public that the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant has been suspended pending completion investigation,” the communique signed by Minister Rosemary Mbabazi reads.

On April 26, a case of sexual abuse was opened by Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB).

The case involves the person on the helm of Miss Rwanda Organisation Dieudonne Ishimwe a.k.a Prince Kid who was arrested over sexual abuse of girls who participated in Miss Rwanda through the years.

His case reached prosecution last week with three charges: rape, soliciting sexual favors and sexual harassment, according to preliminary investigation.

This morning, RIB confirmed arrest of a second person in relation to this case – Miss Rwanda 2017 Iradukunda Elsa who is accused of tempering with investigation on the first case.