Miss Rwanda Iradukunda Elsa Court Case Reaches Prosecution

Prosecution has received the court case file of Miss Rwanda 2017, Elsa Iradukunda who was arrested following allegation of tempering with investigation, evidence in the Miss Rwanda sexual abuse scandal.

Her arrest followed the one of Miss Rwanda organizer, Dieudonne Ishimwe a.k.a Prince Kid last month over allegation of sexually abusing girls who participated in Miss Rwanda contest in different years.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) stated earlier on that Elsa Iradukunda is accused of forgery and tampering with investigation related to the case of Ishimwe Dieudonne.

She has since been detained at Remera RIB station.

Also going to prosecution is a case of Uwitonze Nasira, a private notary who is alleged to have authenticated untrue document from Miss Iradukunda.

The case of Ishimwe reached prosecution early this month with three charges: rape, soliciting sexual favors and sexual harassment, according to preliminary investigation.

Ishimwe appeared in pre-trial hearing in Kagarama Primary court, a case that is held in camera.