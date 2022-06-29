AS Kigali Crowned 2022 Peace Cup Champions

The Kigali City sponsored clubs AS Kigali men’s team and AS Kigali women’s team were crowned champions of the 2022 Peace Cup after winning their final games at Stade de Kigali on June 28.2022.

As Kigali FC men was crowned 2022 peace cup after securing a win of one null against league champions APR FC.

Cassa Mbugo Andre’s boys started the game strongly as they had ambition to beat APR FC again after their last win of 2-0 in the second leg of national league.

On 30th minute of the first half, Kalisa Rachid scored the opener and the leading goal.

In the second half, both coaches tried to make some changes in their squad but for the APR side this night was not theirs after 90 minutes of the game ended with 1-0.

The victory for AS Kigali men extended their perfect record in Peace Cup finals, after winning the same tournament’s for fourth time in history in 2001,2013,2019 and 2022.

In the women category which was also played before their brothers, AS Kigali won the final game and were crowned the 2022 peace cup champions after 4-0 win against Southern based Kamonyi WFC.

Mukeshimana Dorothe and Usanase Zawadi netted twice each other to bless their Club with second peace cup in history after their first time in 2019.

AS Kigali men who also pocketed Rwf. 10 million as cash prize will represent Rwanda at the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup slated to begin in few month ahead.