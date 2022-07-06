Ghana’s High-Level Security Delegation Visits RDF Headquarters

On Tuesday, July 5, the high-level security delegation from the Republic of Ghana visited the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff at RDF Headquarters.

The delegation was headed by the National Security Coordinator in the Ministry of National Security of Republic of Ghana, Ambassador Major General (Rtd) Francis Adu Amanfo.

Other personnel in the delegation included Ghana Armed Forces Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama who travelled with his Chief of Defence Intelligence.

RDF and Ghana’s security delegation held bilateral talks to further deepen the existing defence and security relations.

Speaking after the visit, Major General (Rtd) Amanfo said that their discussions focused on strengthening the Security and Intelligence relationship between both countries.

Meanwhile, this morning, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama and his delegation paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and also visited the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.