Outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Bids Farewell to President Kagame

President Paul Kagame, on Tuesday, July 6 hosted Fode Ndiaye, the outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator in Rwanda who was bidding farewell to the head of state having completed 5-year tenure.

The Senegalese national Fode Ndiaye was appointed as UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda on July 10, 2017.

Before Rwanda, he served as Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger for five years.

Prior to this, he held various positions as a regional head at United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Mr. Ndiaye has 40 year-experience in leadership and management in the field of development and finance.

Before working for the UN, Mr Ndiaye served in various capacities with the bank “Caisse Nationale de Credit Agricole du Senegal”, including Secretary-General.

He has also been a consultant for various regional banks and international organisations and has managed rural development projects.