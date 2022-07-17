National Exams: Nearly 300,000 Candidates to Sit Primary Leaving Exams Tomorrow

Kacyiru Primary pupils at national exams

All roads will lead to designated sites as 229,859 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) Candidates start national exams effective July 18.

National exams for PLE will run from July 18 to July 20, 2022.

This year, the number of pupils who registered to sit the PLE reduced by 9.7% compared to last year’s 254,678, candidates, according to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

The candidates will sit for 5 exams including Mathematics, Social and Religious Studies, Science and Elementary Technology, Kinyarwanda and English.

PLE exams will be followed by high school, including Ordinary Level(O’level), Advanced Level (A Level), and teacher training college exams.

In Ordinary level, 127,469 candidates enrolled for national exams, which represents an increase by 4.2% compared to last year’s 122,320 candidates.

Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) will include 2,906 candidates.

In Advanced level, 47,579 candidates decreased by 3.2% compared to last year’s 52,145 candidates.

All these categories will start their exams on July 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), 21,338 candidates finished their national exams on July 15, 2022.

According to Dr. Bernard BAHATI, Director General of NESA, the exams and all the necessary materials that are used during the national exams have already been put at examination centers for the candidates to sit their exams.

Starting tomorrow up to the end of August, candidates in Primary, ordinary, advanced secondary schools, and vocational schools will be writing their final examinations. They are set to write their exams at the time some COVID-19 preventive measures have been lifted including wearing masks and mandatory hand washing or sanitizers.