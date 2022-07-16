What is Happening This Weekend?

As Rwandans step into the weekend, they have a lot to look forward to when it comes to entertainment and cultural events.

Since the ease of COVID-19 restrictions, Rwanda has seen a resurgence of live in person events including concerts, festivals, beach parties and so many more. Each weekend brings its own set of events for the fun oriented and this weekend is no different.

Here is a selection of what to do this weekend:

Ubumuntu Arts Festival

Starting this Friday, the annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival will be taking place at the Kigali Genocide Memorial up to Sunday July 17.

The 8th edition of Ubumuntu Arts Festival is happening with a live audience, after 2 years of virtual performances due to COVID-19 restrictions; though people around the world will be able to watch on YouTube.

This year’s line up includes performers from 15 countries around the world, including Rwanda, Uganda, Switzerland, Germany, Bosnia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Morocco, Netherlands and more.

The Ubumuntu Arts Festival was founded by Hope Azeda with the aim of creating an avenue where people from different walks of life can come together and speak to each other in the language of Art.

This year’s festival is themed: “Go Forth”. Entrance at the festival is free.

The Trappish 2 Concert

Another major entertainment event taking place this weekend is the “Trappish 2 Concert” bringing together the biggest names on the Rwandan music scene.

The Trappish Concert now in its second edition will see artists like Ariel Ways, Mike Kayihura, Bushali, Kivumbi, perform on the same stage with their peers Gabiro Guitar, Kenny Sol, Okkama, Chriss Eazy, Afrique, B-Threy, Bwiza, France and many more.

The concert is scheduled to take place this Saturday July 16 at Canal Olympia, Rebero.

Ticket prices range from Rwf10,000 for regular, Rwf20,000 for VIP and Rwf30,000 for VVIP.

Rwanda Summer Golf

For golf fans, Falcon Golf and Country Club is hosting the Rwanda Summer Golf on the shores of Lake Muhazi, in Rwamagana District.

Now in its 3rd edition, the Rwanda Summer Golf party will see some of the best DJs in the country perform in front of party goers who will not only play golf but also choose from a variety of other fun activities like cycling, boat riding, kayaking and beach volleyball.

Dj Ira and DJ Marnaud are confirmed to make an appearance this Saturday.

Entrance fee is set at Rwf10,000 for non-golfers.