Primary Leaving Exams Start After A Difficult Academic Year

The academic year that will be remembered for its challenges imposed by COVID-19 is winding up with national exams. Today, thousands of Primary 6 students turned out to examination sites for national exams, commonly known as Primary Leaving Examination(PLE).

This time, they are not necessarily wearing face masks as they started the academic year when COVID-19 was a big challenge to an extent, that none was sure how the year would end.

In GS Busanza, Kicukiro district, by 8;00am all students had taken their seats as silence covered school premises including examination rooms. At this site, 517 PLE candidates sat for Mathematics paper and will write Social Studies in the afternoon.

“Candidates have been briefed about examination rules and the invigilators are prepared to supervise the exams. Any forms of malpractice is punishable by law. Every candidate is aware of this,” said the State Minister in Charge of ICT and TVET education Claudette Irere who presided over the launch of the exams.

In Rwamagana district, Minister of Education Valentine Uwamariya advised the pupils to be still because “they are exams like what they have been doing at school.”

At every examination center, security is tight at the room where the examination papers are kept pending.