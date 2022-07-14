Rwanda Suspends Betting Activities On Local  Games

The ministry of trade and industry (MINICOM) in agreement with ministry of sports (MINISPORTS) has said that all sports betting and online gaming companies in Rwanda that offer betting odds or options on all local gaming are suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

This comes after it was speculated that there might be more match fixing in the Rwandan national leagues. The Announcement said that the Ministry of Sports will proceed with an assessment on the matter.

Local games include all sports competition of first and second division of national leagues and tournaments as well as youth competitions.

In Rwanda so far there are about 24 betting companies, football being the most popular in betting.

Despite the suspension, some of Rwandan leagues will continue to feature in other betting companies operating abroad.