Rwandan defender, Abdul Rwatubyaye has been unveiled as new Rayon sports ingredient after agreeing and signing a two contract with Rwandan topflight league giant.

Rwatubyaye joins Gikundiro after spending the previous one season with Macedonia’s topflight giant FC Shkup, but he was six months inactive due to injury.

Rwatubyaye in seven years as a professional, the defender has won three Rwanda Premier League titles and played more than 22 matches for the Rwanda Men’s National Team, including appearances in FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Rwatubyaye’s contract with the Macedonia based side expired recently, and he decided to take on a new challenge as he returned home.

Rwatubyaye spent three years rising the youth ranks of hometown club APR FC before launching his professional career at age 16 with Isonga FC in 2013.

A strong showing with the club prompted his return to APR, where he won two consecutive Rwanda Premier League titles as a regular starter along the backline before he joins Rayon Sports and help the club to reach quarter finals of Africa confederations cup 2018-2019.