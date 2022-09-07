Egypt’s U 18 Handball Team Crowned African Champions

Egypt’s U 18 national handball team were crowned champions of Africa after defeating Rwanda 51-29 at the U18 Africa men’s handball championship 2022 Cup of Nations.

The game was held in BK ARENA one of the best sport complex Arena in East and central Africa located in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Pharaohs were crowd the champions after securing their unbeaten run up to the final where they put aside the host on the Gold game.

During this competition, Rwanda played five games in total where they won 2 lost 2 and drew one game from ground stages against Algeria.

Apart from Egypt and Rwanda who played final, Burundi and Morocco will join them in upcoming World championship.

The president of the republic of Rwanda H.E Paul Kagame attends the final tonight accompanied by Minster of Rwanda sports Munyangaju Aurore Mimosa, president of Africa handball federation’s president Mr Mansourou Aremou and Rwanda handball federation’s president Mr Alfred TWAHIRWA.

Ranking

1st Egypt

2nd Rwanda

3rd Morocco

4th Burundi

5th Algeria

6th Uganda

7th Libya

8th Madagascar