Minisports’ Didier Shema Maboko Suspended from His Position

President Paul Kagame has suspended Didier Shema Maboko from his position of Permenant Secretary in Ministry of Sports.

The announcement relating to this suspension was announced by Prime Minister on September 16. It is a decision that took immediate effect.

Shema Maboko, an accredited international referee in Basketball, took over from Ntigengwa John in November 2019.

News from sport fraternity has it that there has been some misunderstandings between Maboko and other senior officials in the ministry.

Others say he has been tampering with leadership of sports’ federations, including the Rwanda Federation of Football Associations(Ferwafa).