President Kagame Appoints Attachés To Uganda, Egypt In New RDF Promotions

President Paul Kagame in his power as Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has made promotions of senior officers in the military ranks and made new appointments, including two Colonels sent on diplomatic missions.

According to an RDF communique released on September 29, 2022, two Lieutenant Colonel have been promoted to Colonel and appointed attachés to two countries.

They include Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Ruzindana who was promoted to Colonel and appointed military attaché in Uganda, and Lieutenant Colonel Frank Bakunzi promoted to Colonel and attaché in Egypt.

In other appointments, Brigadier General John Baptist Ngiruwonsanga has been appointed Head Peace Support, or PSO at RDF headquarters.

Lieutenant Colonel Claudien Bizimungu has been appointed Deputy Commander of Engineer Command, and Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Kayisire has been appointed Managing Director of Horizon logistics.

For Lieutenant Colonel Jean Paul Munana, he has been appointed Commander Combat Engineer Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Faustin Mafura, Deputy Commander Engineer Brigade.

“The promotions and appointments to take immediate effect,” according to the RDF communique.

It is the second promotion President Kagame has made in RDF ranks in a week’s time, following the promotion of Lt. Gen Innocent Kabandana from the rank of Major General, after completing his tour of duty in Mozambique.