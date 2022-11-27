EdTech Stakeholders To Discuss Private-Public Partnership

EdTech stakeholders have once again scheduled a radio talk show that will trigger a debate on how students can, and should be advancing their studies through digital learning.

During the EdTech Monday program – November Episode to be aired on KT radio this Monday, they will reflect on how public and private companies have partnered to promote technology in education, but also discuss recommendations made during EdTech Ecosystem workshop held from 17th-18th November 2022.

During the workshop, a report released indicated that there is a growing need for more EdTech solutions to cater for the diverse needs of educators and learners of all levels in Rwanda.

For EdTech firms that are fully operational, the report indicated that 47% of them were established in 2020, which reflected influence of COVID-19 on demand for EdTech.

Meanwhile, most of these EdTech companies are small with 10 employees or less, according to the report.

The November episode will thus bring together people who matter in this partnership that would take EdTech ecosystem to greater heights, or as goes the theme, “Public-Private Collaboration to Enhance Rwanda EdTech Ecosystem.”

Those include Bella RWIGAMBA, Chief Digital Officer from the Ministry of Education, Joseph NSENGIMANA from Mastercard Foundation, and Alex Ntare, CEO of Rwanda ICT Chamber.

They are expected to discuss a range of topics including the Ministry of education pending EdTech policy establishment, rekindling public-private collaboration to enhance EdTech ecosystem to build a conducive environment, and Edtech as an enabler of education for learners living with disabilities, among others.

It focuses on leveraging technology to advance education and learning in Rwanda.

For this month, EdTech Monday will be aired on Monday 28, 2022 at 6PM in Kinyarwanda. The show is always aired every last Monday of the month from 6PM to 7PM on KTRadio and streamed live on Kigali Today YouTube Channel.

The reason being of EdTech Monday is to discuss various solutions to education challenges. It is a program championed by Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in partnership with Rwanda ICT Chamber.