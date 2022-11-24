Hillsong London, Benjamini Dube in Kigali for A Live Show

Celebrated gospel group Hillsong London has landed in Kigali ahead of their performance scheduled tomorrow, November 25 at BK Arena.

A dozen of I Surrender stars who last performed in Kigali in the eve of COVID-19 in 2019 touched down to Kigali International Airport with some of their key instruments.

Also joining them is International renowned gospel singer Benjamini Dube from South Africa.

The Bow Down and Worship star who is also a lead pastor of the High Praise Center in Johannesburg is a returning visitor in Kigali because he was here in 2019.

This event was organised by Rwanda event with Rwf 5000 tickets for regular seats, Rwf 20,000 and Rwf 50,000 for VIP and VVIP seats respectively.