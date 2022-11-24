APR Held By Kiyovu In a 2-2 Draw

As Rwanda premier league day 10th continuous, Rwandan topflight league giants and rivals, APR FC and Kiyovu Sports have equalised at Kigali stadium on Wednesday.

Before the game kickoff there were more expectations as The Greens were 4 games unbeaten in front of army sponsored club.

APR FC started the on high intense and as they are looking to break deadlock in order to lead the game earlier.

After more chances created by APR FC, Mugisha Boneur scored the opener on army sponsored side on 13 minutes of the game while Byiringiro Lague come on with the second on 21 minutes of the game.

The first half ended APR FC leading with two goal null and according to the game’s statistics there were no hope to Kiyovu sports to overcome.

Kiyovu sports started the second half brightly having two glaring chances in the first five minutes of the second half but the APR FC’s defense were well organized.

Kiyovu sports continued to dominate the game and APR withdrew into their shells in an effort to soak pressure and play on the counter.

On 53 minute of the game, Kiyovu sports attacker Mugenzi Bienvenue scored the first goal for his club while Mugenzi again registered the second on 85, only 5 minutes before the game comes to an end.

The game ended with both teams sharing the spoil by 2-2 draw.

Kiyovu sports are still the table leaders with 21 points, one point ahead of Rayon Sports who still have two games in hand, while APR FC sits on third with 18 points and one game in hand.