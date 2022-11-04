Pentecostal Church To Use Gospel Crusades to Fight Drugs 

The Association of Pentecostal Churches in Rwanda (ADEPR) has announced a major gospel crusade to fight drug abuse, unplanned teenage pregnancies among the major social vices affecting the young generation.

The crusade to be held this Saturday was announcement by ADEPR Remera Church in collaboration with Remera Sector in Kigali, which has one of Kigali’s red light district (“Migina”) where drugs and prostitution is common.

Pastor Justin Gatanazi says that the motive is to bring sex workers and persons addicted to drugs to see their lives in a different way as a way of improving the welfare of citizens living in the area but also giving them a chance to turn to God’s path.

“A person in these categories cannot progress in life and know God. That is why we want to use the gospel to change their lives and lifestyles,” Gatanazi said during a press conference held on November 4, 2022.

Gatanazi said that the ultimate goal is to build a community of persons with a healthy body, a healthy mind, and hope for the future and eternal life.

Local leaders in Remera Sector said that they have joined the campaign following recent activities where they held a similar campaign that managed to have more than 35 adults rescued from streets and 21 children sent back to school.

The Executive Secretary of Remera Sector, Deo Rugababirwa told reporters that they decided to join the religious crusade because the church has a potential to change lives of citizens.

Rugababirwa noted that their largest concerns are in communities of Nyabisindu cell, Marembo I and Marembo II and slums around Nyarutarama high end settlements.

Drug use is one of the crimes that continue to take another step in Rwanda.

Statistics of the National Publication Prosecution Authority show that in the last four years, 25,167 people have been prosecuted for this crime.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) indicates that drugs are prevalent among people between the ages of 18 and 30, mainly in schools.