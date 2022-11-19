Road to Qatar: The Eagles Of Carthage

Tunisia national team, also known as The Eagles Of Carthage and are in the world cup finals on sixth occasions.

They were part of this campaign in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018 and will of course join the world for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Previously, they never been able to get out of the group stage. They have played fifteen games, winning two, with four draws and nine defeats.

In the World Cup 1978 – Argentina. They became the first African team to win a World Cup game, defeating Mexico 3–1 in Rosario. A 1–0 defeat to 1974 bronze-medalists Poland followed.

Although The Eagles Of Carthage then held reigning champions West Germany to a 0–0 draw, they failed to advance.

Tunisia failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup again until twenty years later.

Their best result was at their first appearance in 1978, finishing in 9th place. In 1978 they won just one of their matches. The only time they have won another match was in 2018.

Wahbi Khazri is the Tunisian player who has scored the most goals in the competition with two goals in the 2018 edition. Riadh Bouazizi and Kaies Ghodhbane are the two Tunisian players with the most participation (eight games in 1998, 2002 and 2006).

Tunisia pooled in group D alongside France, Australia and Denmark and will start their journey by facing Denmark on 22nd November , Australia on 26 before concluding the group stage with France on 30th.

Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad:

GK: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain)

GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)

GK: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

GK: Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel)

DF: Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC)

DF: Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

DF: Yassine Meriah (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Nader Ghandri (Club Africain)

DF: Dylan Bronn (Salernitana)

DF: Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

DF: Mohamed Drager (Luzern)

DF: Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos)

DF: Ali Abdi (Caen)

MF: Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City)

MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail)

MF: Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros)

MF: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)

MF: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)

FW: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)

FW: Issam Jebali (OB)

FW: Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier)

FW: Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)

FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)

FW: Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq)