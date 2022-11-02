World Teacher’s Day: Match Quality Education With Discipline−PM Ngirente

Discipline is compulsory in students’ life because education is not complete without it. On the same note, teachers exercise great power, and consequently, have a great responsibility to shape decent citizens.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Édouard Ngirente made these remarks, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, during the World Teachers’ Day (WTD) held in Kigali City.

This year’s World Teachers’ Day has ‘Transformation of education begins with teachers’ as its theme.

“We ask you to deliver quality education, but obviously combining lessons with discipline. This gives a child good morals and conduct. This determines who we are today and who works for the country. That is our target, all of us seated here,” Dr. Ngirente said.

“You are requested to be the kind of teacher who are training others that will also become teachers in the future. That chain of discipline and quality education comes from good teachers and it determines an excellent future for the country. We have a target of becoming a knowledge-based economy. All of this is attributed to teachers who give quality education to our children,” Dr. Ngirente added.

Dr. Ngirente pointed out that to achieve a knowledge-based economy status, teachers must continue to be part of the journey, but combining quality education with discipline will be a system to implement.

On November 2, at BK Arena, more than 7,000 teachers assembled to celebrate Teacher’s Day, which had already been postponed twice.

“A teacher should be a good example of how people should behave in a community. If you become a good example, the community will be good, and an image of how all Rwandans should conduct themselves. We are all waiting to see a generation of disciplined Rwandans, with morals of how every Rwandan should be,” Dr. Ngirente added.

Teachers from 30 districts around the nation attended the event. Initially, October 5 is observed as International Teacher’s Day. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Teachers are the first to transform education.”

The day is celebrated annually to honor and appreciate teachers’ contribution to education.

To mark the day, the best-performing teachers in Primary, Secondary and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), both public and private were awarded by the government through the Ministry of Education and affiliate institutions.

Ten teachers were awarded Motorcycles and certificates of recognition as outstanding teachers.

The Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) says that the nation’s top teachers were chosen based on their ability to implement economically developing projects that set an example for other teachers, protect children’s rights, support other teachers, and innovate in teaching students.