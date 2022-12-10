APR FC and As Kigali Share the Spoil

Rwanda topflight league APR FC and As Kigali have shared the spoil after a goalless game.

APR FC dominated the game through their forward player Byiringiro Lague and good combination from midfielders like Mugisha Bonheur and Ruboneka Jean Bosco who exchanged passes but never created dangerous threats.

At the beginning of the second half, the Citizens were eager for a leading goal with different attempts by Shaban Hussein but his efforts changed nothing to the results.

It was the defending champion’s four consecutive draw in their last four Primus national league’s games.

AS Kigali remained in second place with 24 points while APR is in third place with 21 points tallying with SC Kiyovu, while Rayon Sports are still the table leaders with 28 points.

With these results, APR FC missed an opportunity to overtake table leader and all-time rival Rayon Sports.