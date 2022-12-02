Outgoing Health Minister Hands Over to Sabin Nsanzimana

Rwanda’s outgoing Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije has handed over office to the newly appointed, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, with several tips.

Dr. Ngamije said there is need to establish an independent body to certify and assess quality of medical services delivered by private and public hospitals.

“If you want to be a medical hub in this region, Infrastructure, human resource and medical services, you must have an Independent body to certify and assess services delivered by private and public hospitals,” Dr. Ngamije said.

“That is, if you want to deliver high quality services. You can’t be setting norms and standards here, at the Ministry of Health and assess those standards,” he added.

Dr. Ngamije handed over office to Dr. Nsanzimana at Ministry of Health headquarters on December 1.

“There are difficult responsibilities. But, I am ready, and my colleagues that I have been working with for a long time in my former duties. The problems are known, the remaining thing is looking for the solutions,” Dr. Nsanzimana said.

“It is also the beginning of joining the new team, and I believe many good things will be achieved,” he added.

The newly appointed Minister, Dr. Nsanzimana has been serving as the Director General of the University Teaching Hospital in Butare (CHUB), a position he took up in February this year.

Previously, he served as Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) until December 2021 when he was suspended.