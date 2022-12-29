Rwanda’s Judiciary Adjusts Business to New Working Hours

The Supreme Court has set 9AM as a new timeline for courts, and staff to start judicial business effective January 1, 2023.

The directive, signed December 28, 2022 follow a recent government resolution (in November 2022) to change the start of working hours from 8.00AM to 9.00AM, the ending time being 5.00PM.

The communique said that the first case to be tried on a specific date will start at 9AM and the following case timelines will be determined by the respective courts.

The Chief Justice however, stated that all judiciary staff should appear at work an hour before (that’s at 8AM) to prepare court cases, files and proceedings.

“On the trial day, all judicial staff involved should arrive at work at 8AM in the morning so that the trial starts on time and also ease the process of justice,” said Faustin Ntezilyayo the Chief Justice.

Meanwhile, judicial staff will be allowed to work from home or away from office on condition that they seek permission from their immediate superiors but also fulfill some requirements.

These include; having the ability, equipment to work from home, method of evaluating the work and staff, presenting a daily work report and being available all the time by always staying connected on phone and online- email, during all the eight legal working hours of the day.

The immediate superiors will be tasked with a responsibility of evaluating staff working from home or out of office but in case of any absence, underperformance and negligence of duty, the privilege (of the staff member working out of office) will be revoked, according to the same communique.