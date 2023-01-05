Luvumbu Starts Trainings with Rayon Sports

Wednesday afternoon at Nzove training turf, Rayon Sports players return to training after a short festive break ahead of 2022-2023 national league’s second leg scheduled on 20th November.

Rayon Sports head coach Haringingo Christian Francis welcomed 17 players including their new signing international Congolese forward Héritier Luvumbu Nzinga who signed for the blues a few days ago.

The rest of the players who didn’t attend on time are mainly foreigners who are still on vacation and are expected to return before this weekend.

During today’s training, there was another new ingredient called Mundeke from the DR Congo who is expected to sign for the blues in order to increase the strength of Rayon Sports especially in the frontal part.

The absentees are Onana Willy Esombe, Eric Mbirizi, Eric Ngendahimana, Paul Were, Mussa Esenu, Raphael Osaluwe, Mitima Isaac, Moussa Camara and goalkeeper Kabwiri Ramadhan who are still on vacation.

Rayon Sports team finished the first leg on 5th place with 28 points, two points behind the tables leaders

The Blues will host northern based Musanze FC on day 16.