Police Training School Donates Cows to Poor Families in Gishari

The Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District, on Tuesday, January 10, donated five cows to four disadvantaged families in the areas as part of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) human security activities.

The beneficiaries are from Umunini Village, Ruhimbi Cell in Gishari Sector. Also donated to the same families are cattle spray pumps and tick control medicines.

Jean Bosco Bazatsinda, a father of four and one of the beneficiaries said that the cow will support his family and other community families, who will benefit from its offsprings.

“I thank our president, Paul Kagame, who brought Girinka (one-cow per poor family). Lives of many Rwandans have been changed because of Girinka. I will look after it well so that my family and the community reaps from it as well,” said Bazatsinda.

“This cow will be provide manure to increase our agriculture production, and milk for our children. Cows in Rwandan culture, is a blessing, partnership and togetherness,” he added.

The mayor of Rwamagana District, Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi observed that the RNP community development projects define a people-centred policing.

“Police ensures the safety and security of Rwandans and their property, and goes extra miles to improve the livelihoods of the people; that’s a feat that should be rewarded with strong collaboration to fight and prevent crimes to ensure sustainable security,” mayor Mbonyumuvunyi told hundreds of residents of Gishari.

The PTS Commandant, Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Niyonshuti thanked the residents for their community policing spirit in fighting and preventing crimes.

“Police cannot be everywhere, but you cover those gaps through community night patrols, neighborhood watch and real time information sharing,” CP Niyonshuti said.

He asked those who received heifer to graze them well to support their families and to benefit others.

Girinka programme initiated in 2006 by President Paul Kagame, is a home-grown initiative existing within the national social protection initiatives to reduce poverty, and improve livelihoods through increased milk consumption and income generation; improving agricultural productivity through the use of manure as fertilizer and promoting unity and reconciliation among Rwandans.

A poor family receives a heifer raises it and when she gives birth, the first female calf is given to another poor family and the process continues.

Recently, the PTS also paid medical insurance premiums for 1000 Gishari residents.

During the month dedicated to community development activities know as ‘Police Month’, in December last year, the RNP connected 278 households of Gishari Sector with solar energy, constructed two houses for two vulnerable families and an Early Child Development Centre (ECD).