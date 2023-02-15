Three Rwandans Among 100 Top Influential Young Africans

Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Avance Media has announced 100 young Africans from 25 countries in its 2022 ranking of top 100 Most Influential Young Africans with three Rwandans among them.

The list features young people from 25 different countries, with 3 Rwandans, 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians and 7 Tanzanians.

The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males. Rwanda is represented by Mizero Nshuti Gatwa, a 31-year-old actor who was born in Nyarugenge district in the City of Kigali but also has British citizenship.

The actor became a celebrity in the cinema industry Worldwide from 2019 after featuring in ‘Sex Education’ series in which he acted as Eric Effiong, and ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’ released in 2021.He is now expected to star in the BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’, which is scheduled to be released this year.

Mizero Nshuti will break the record of being the first non-British actor to star in the ‘Doctor Who’ series.

Another Rwandan on this list is Faith Keza, who has been the CEO of Irembo Ltd for five years, a Rwandan technology company with a website for offering online government services.

She has gone to continue his studies in the United States of America at Harvard Business School.

This list also includes Tesi Rusagara, the CEO of Kigali Innovation City. The project which aims to leave Rwanda as a center of knowledge in technology in Africa and knowledge-based economy country.

The list also includes some of the renowned musicians and celebrities in different sectors in Africa such as Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, CKay, Black Sherif, Fire Boy DML, Khaby Lame, Millard Ayo, Sadio Mane, Tems, Wizkid, Wode Maya, Zuchu among others.