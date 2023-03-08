The Choice Awards 2022 Contest Kicks off Online

Two months after The Choice Awards 2022 nominees were announced, the voters have started with online ballots.

The third edition is back with 13 categories whereas the recent one was 14 categories. The awards are given for various celebrities in Rwandan entertainment industry.

Bruce Melodie, Kenny Sol, Bwiza and Juno Kizigenza are among the top contenders for this year’s awards.

The category of Best Male Artist of the year include Bruce Melodie, Christopher, Kenny Sol, Juno Kizigenza and Chris Eazy.

Best New Artist features Bwiza, Afrique, Mistaek, Yampano and Rumaga.

The category of Best Female artiste of the year includes Butera Knowless, Ariel Wayz, Alyn Sano, Bwiza and Marina.

Best Video of the year include Why by The Ben and Diamond Platnumz, Funga Macho by Bruce Melodie, Joli by Kenny Sol, Jaja by Juno Kizigenza and Name by Bruce Melodie.

Among other categories include the best video director, best gospel artist of the year.

There are also nominees in other categories which are not music based.

The category of Most Valuable Player include Axel Mpoyo, Bigirimana Abed, Malinga Kartbart, Mugisha Moïse and Shaban Hussein Tchabalala.

Elsewhere, there are categories of best actor of the year, best Dj of the year, Best fashion designer of the year, Best Actress of the year, Best dancer of the year, best influencer of the year,

The contestants for each category are currently being voted online via noneho.com up to March 25. The online passers will be judged by jury with other considerations making the winner.

The awards giving ceremony is scheduled on March 26 at the Park Inn Hotel by Radisson, Kigali.

The Choice Awards contest is a local annual event organized by Isibo Television station since 2020. It aims to uplift Rwandan entertainment industry through encouraging and awarding the pathfinders.