Huye Stadium Now Qualifies

Football governing body (Ferwafa) confirms that Huye international stadium is now ready to host Rwanda’s next fixtures ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football – CAF cleared Huye international Stadium to host upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers games for Rwanda Amavubi Stars starting with fixture day 5 group stage game against Mozambique on 18th June 2023.

This comes a few weeks after the CAF declared that the Huye stadium was not among eligible and approved stadiums allowed to host the ongoing 2023 AFCON qualifiers games according to the approved stadium list released.

“We are happy to inform Rwandans that the Huye stadium is allowed to host matches for 2023 AFCON qualifiers, as CAF has informed FERWAFA. Our next game is scheduled on may 18th at Huye International stadium,” Ferwafa wrote.

Rwanda is in group L with Senegal, Mozambique and Benin.

After the forfeit Rwanda is now ranked 4th and last in the group with only two points after 4 games where they drew 2 and lost 2.