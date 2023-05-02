Rwanda Evacuates 42 From Sudan As Fighting Rages On

The Government of Rwanda has successfully evacuated 42 people, including 32 Rwandans and 10 people of five different nationalities, from Khartoum.

The group of 42 people arrived safely in Kigali aboard a chartered RwandAir flight from the city of Aswan in Egypt.

Additionally, 10 other Rwandan nationals have returned home, while others are safe in other countries on their way to Rwanda with the support of friendly countries and international organizations.

“Our national institutions worked around the clock with our Diplomatic Missions in Khartoum and Cairo to ensure the success of this evacuation,” a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation reads.

“”The Government of Rwanda is particularly grateful to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people for the warm hospitality and support accorded to its citizens under difficult circumstances,” it adds.

Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs said Rwanda will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and offer any support towards resolving the fighting which has raged on for more than two weeks now.

“Our hearts are with the people of Sudan at this difficult time. The Government of Rwanda remains ready to support all measures by the African Union and international partners for a political and amicable solution to the current civil war in Sudan,” Dr. Biruta said.

The Government of Rwanda also thanked Sudan and other friendly countries and international organizations that facilitated the evacuation exercise.

“The Government of Rwanda is committed to assisting Rwandans stranded in areas of conflict and other difficult situations.” adds the statement.