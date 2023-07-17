National Exams’ Season: 200,000 Rwandan Pupils Warn Up for PLE

In a couple of hours this morning, the Minister of Education Valentine Uwamariya will serve the first pupil the national examination paper at GS Nsinda in Rwamagana district, Eastern Province, from an examination center code-named 510605.

July 17-July 19, the three days to watch as Rwanda starts the national examination season with the Primary Leaving Examination(PLE).

On Monday, July 17, all roads will lead to 1,099 examination centres across the country where 202,967 pupils will meet to sit the PLE.

Girls outnumbers boys in these exams; they are 111,900 compared to 91,067 boys and this total number include 561 candidates with disabilities.

The exams will kick off with Mathematics from 9AM to 11AM and in the afternoon, candidates will take on Social and Religious Studies.

On Tuesday July 18, the candidates will start with Science and Elementary Technology in the morning and take Kinyarwanda in the afternoon.

On the last day, July 19, they will wrap up with English exam in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in charge of ICT and TVET Claudette Irere will launch the exams at Group Scolaire Camp Kigali in the capital city.

At the same time, Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education Gaspard Twagirayezu will launch national exams in GS Kamabuye, Bugesera district.

In the last academic year, Isezerano Forever Yacinthe from Saint André Kabgayi in Southern Province led the list of best students and he aspires to be a medical doctors like his parents.

In the world, he said, there is no such joy than healing people.

Isezerano was followed on the bench of the best students by Ihirwe Lydivine from Mount Carmel-Gasabo district, the only candidate from top ten from capital Kigali.

“I owe it to working really hard. My family was also very sensitive to my education journey; it was rare for my parents to allow me to watch television,” said Ihirwe during the release of the results, September 2022.

Ihirwe aspires to become a teacher so as “to pass her knowledge to generations.”

Singiza Teta Ornella from Espoir de l’Avenir-Bugesera district in Eastern Province came on third position, followed by Ishya Rugema Achille from Academie de la Salle in Gicumbi district, Northern Province.

The fifth best student in PLE was Ishimwe David from Ecole Primaire Highland also in Bugesera district.