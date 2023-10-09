Best Performing Members of Umwalimu SACCO Rewarded

On Friday, 06th October 2023, Umwalimu SACCO joined the world in the closing of the International Customer Service Week 2023.

On this occasion, Umwalimu SACCO rewarded Best Performing Members in saving and in using loans acquired from the cooperative. Award ceremonies took place in all provinces and the City of Kigali.

Around 100 best performing members were rewarded across the country, including 16 Best Borrowers (5 members at provincial level and 11 members at District level), 29 Best Savers; 23 Best Performing Tontines at District level as well as 30 Best Performing Schools in school fees deposit.

The rewards worth 43 million Rwandan Francs include trophies and in-kind prizes such as motorcycles, computers, etc. Five motorcycles were given to best borrowers at provincial level, 63 laptops awarded to Best borrowers at District level, best savers and best performing tontines while 30 trophies were given to best performing schools in school fees deposit.

“These rewards are meant to recognize Best Performing Members for their loyalty to Umwalimu SACCO and encourage them to continue business and trust in their cooperative as well as motivating others to emulate from them,” said the Director General of Umwalimu SACCO Ms. Laurence UWAMBAJE.

“We thank members for their contribution in helping Umwalimu SACCO to grow and we wish to reiterate our commitment to members’ satisfaction by devising new strategies to better serve them. We take this opportunity to express our appreciation to private schools who actively use their accounts opened in Umwalimu SACCO. It is a great contribution they provide to the cooperative and we are extremely grateful to them,”

The Director General of the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) Dr. Bernard BAHATI who was the Guest of Honour and Representative of the Ministry of Education at the event which took place in the City of Kigali appreciated the rewarded best performing members for their efforts in using loans and saving to achieve prosperity. He also encouraged Umwalimu SACCO members to take advantage of the opportunity of having their own cooperative because it is a great opportunity for them to develop and improve their livelihoods.

Mukaremera Marie Rose who emerged the best borrower in the City of Kigali and was awarded a motorcycle thanked Umwalimu SACCO for its role in the betterment of the teachers’ standards of living.

“I appreciate the services of Umwalimu SACCO and its role in improving our lives. I applied for a loan in 2017 because I wanted to improve my livelihoods as a teacher. From that loan I bought a small house which I turned into a commercial house with 6 units. The income I get from that commercial house is really changing my life,” Mukaremera said.

Apart from rewarding its members, during this Customer Service Week, Umwalimu SACCO held different activities in all its branches, which include:

Providing gifts to members as a humble sign of appreciation for their loyalty ;

Taking a special time to explain to members about Umwalimu SACCO’s products and services as well as members’ rights; among other activities.

Members of Umwalimu SACCO are teachers in public and private schools based in the country and employees in the Education Sector. So far, Umwalimu SACCO has over 155,000 members across the country.