Fact Checked: Rwanda Did Not Close Embassy In Mozambique But Operations Suspended For 2 Days Amid Protests

Rwanda has not closed its embassy in Maputo, Mozambique, as it has been reported in sections of the media but rather, like many offices and businesses in the Mozambican capital, the mission was closed off for two days, November 6 and 7, as the country braced itself for more protests following a disputed presidential election.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, says the country’s embassy in Maputo was not closed, but rather operations were put on hold for two days in anticipation of demonstrations in what was described as ‘Freedom march’, called by opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane,

The fiery former lawmaker and pastor, had earlier pledged to lead a protest in the capital, Maputo on November 7, urging his supporters to reject the results of the October 9 elections in which ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo was declared the winner with 71% of the vote.

Amb. Nduhungirehe, clarified that the Rwandan mission in Maputo was temporarily closed in anticipation of the protests which have rocked the Southern African country.

“We advised our embassy in Maputo to temporarily close for two days, and also urged our Ambassador to encourage Rwandans, especially business people, to not open their businesses in anticipation of the protests today and tomorrow,” Nduhungirehe said during an interview with Radio TV10 on Wednesday.

He told KT Press however that it doesn’t mean that the embassy is closed, but it is rather a temporary security measure, as it is done in other countries, whenever there is violence or protests.

Rwanda has been targeted in the ongoing political crisis in Mozambique, after Mondlane and his supporters claimed that the government was using Rwandan troops deployed in Mozambique to quell protests. Rwanda has categorically denied the allegations, with the Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, stating on November 4, that Rwandan troops are not in Maputo but rather in Cabo Delgado province, in the northernmost part of the country.

Cabo Delgado is at least 1,600 miles from the capital Maputo. Speaking during the morning show, Amb. Nduhungirehe said the allegations are completely false and a fabrication of opposition politicians who want to drag Rwanda in an issue that doesn’t concern the country.

The European Union (EU), which supports Mozambique and Rwanda’s efforts to restore peace, security and stability in Cabo Delgado through an integrated approach, reiterated that Rwandan forces were not in Maputo as claimed by some sections of people in Mozambique.

“In the specific area of peace and security, at the request of the Mozambican government, the EU has deployed an EU Military Assistance Mission and supports the Rwanda Defence Forces deployed and operating in Cabo Delgado. No evidence has been put forward to support the claims that Rwandese troops are present in Maputo,”

Through the European Peace Facility (EPF), the European Union equips the Rwandan Defence Forces with protective individual equipment and pays the cost of the transport of military staff to fight the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

EPF support takes place in full compliance with international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and its implementation is subject to rigorous safeguards, controls and monitoring mechanisms.

“In light of the above, the European Union absolutely refutes the grave and groundless allegations that the EU is financing the Rwandese army in Mozambique to violently repress protests in Maputo. The European Union cautions against the spread of misinformation and calls on all parties to observe calm, restraint and sense of responsibility,” the EU said in a November 4 statement.

Mondlane has urged his supporters to “occupy” the city and call for the annulment of the results which give the ruling party FRELIMO another term in office, to continue ruling Mozambique since independence from Portugal 49 years ago.

The opposition leader, who fled the country immediately after the polls had vowed to return to Maputo this Thursday but called off his return, as the army and police deployed on the streets to quell the demonstrations.

At least 24 people have died in the protests that erupted after the Oct. 9 election. The nation’s defence chief warned earlier this week that there’s a plot to illegally seize power, which the government would not allow.

With fears of growing violence, various embassies in gas-rich Mozambique have called for restraint, many temporarily closing doors. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for an immediate de-escalation and respect for people’s right to assemble peacefully.

Neighbouring South Africa has closed its main land border and called for calm, while warning its citizens against travel to Mozambique. The authorities in Maputo have repeatedly restricted internet access since the weekend. Opinion leaders in Mozambique are calling for urgent talks between competing sides to de-escalate tensions and restore order.

President Filipe Nyusi has said the Constitutional Council must first verify the final results, and that the disputing sides must build trust before dialog starts.

Mozambique’s top court gave the electoral commission until today to clarify discrepancies in the number of people who voted in the three different elections held last month — presidential, parliamentary and provincial assemblies.

Road closures, curfews and other security measures are likely on Thursday in and around Maputo’s key government buildings and the presidential palace.